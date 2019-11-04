Mistakes people often make when ordering a salad

Where and how did the concept of salad originate? The English word Salad took its root from the Latin word ‘salata’ meaning salt. Why ‘salata’ or salt was because the Romans seasoned their salad with salt and pepper. It was during the Roman era that the phrase ‘salad days’ was introduced which meant ‘a time of youthful inexperience,’ referred to the notion of green.

Why the salad came into being was because of the health benefits associated with the uncooked raw vegetables! They are a rich source of essential minerals and vitamins.

Seasonal veggies and fruits fulfil the body requirements for the particular seasons. For example, why do we consume mangoes in the summer and citrus in the winter? Because mangoes boost your energy and help fight the heat in the summer! Why oranges and lemons because it has vitamin C which is essential to combat flu and cold during the dry winter season. The same goes for seasonal vegetables. They have their benefits as well!

Consuming stored vegetables and processed foods such as mushrooms and olives which have preservatives will nullify the good effects of salads.

A good nutritionist must be able to guide his/her client regarding food items which interact amongst themselves.

For example, milk products suppress the absorption of iron. So, adding cream to a salad dressing is not a good idea because it will cancel the intake of iron in the human body. Food items with high sodium and fat content should be avoided.

It is a common belief that salads are healthy and nutritious. They are important to losing weight and to detoxing the body!

It is no doubt a correct understanding yet it holds true only when salads are made in the right way with the right ingredients and the correct quantity.

So, what are some of the common mistakes one makes whilst ordering a salad at a restaurant?

Avoid putting too much dressing. A salad dripping in oil is likely to cancel its healthy side. Even though dressing adds flavour yet it will affect your health adversely. The best dressing is the French dressing made with salt, pepper, lemon juice and olive oil. It will add seasoning to your salad and simultaneously be healthy!

Always tell the waiter about any allergies you may have- whilst a scrumptious salad full of veggies, fruits, meat and nuts looks appetizing. It is better not to order on impulse and let the waiter know about an allergic reaction you may have to avoid creating a scene at the eatery.

Likewise, if you are a vegetarian opt for the salad of your choice and let the waiter know of your concerns so as to avoid a conflict which maybe a moment of embarrassment for both the client and the staff.

Be creative with your salad to avoid boredom and monotony- you go out to choose a salad that is different from the usual. The same chicken breast, tomato and cucumber salad can be replaced with a more innovative and delicious salad including a range of ingredients such as fruits, nuts, grains, veggies, etc.

Avoid food with high carbohydrates-such as eating potato salad which is high in starch. To find the right balance you need to include half a cup of food rich in carbohydrates such as quinoa, potato, rice, whole wheat bread, etc. Skipping carbohydrates will reduce your satiety.

Diet rich in carbohydrates are not good for diabetics. So, know your body before deciding which kind of salad to eat!

Green leafy vegetables are rich in anti-oxidants, nutrients and anti-cancerous substances. Eating a wide variety of vegetables can expose the body to broader spectrum of protection. However, the pre-condition is that the vegetables maybe fresh seasonal and organic.

There is no guarantee if the salad being offered at a restaurant is purely organic or not. There are no such taste buds that exist on your palette which will tell you the difference between an organic and processed food.

Keep a balanced intake of protein. Protein helps boost the metabolism, keeps your stomach full, strengthens your immune system, helps keep your hair and skin healthy and glowing. Omitting protein completely from your salad is not a good idea. However, consuming too much protein can lead to weight gain. The key is to maintain the correct balance. So, choose from a recipe of a healthy salad that you may want to make yourself or dine out on!

A major threat with raw vegetables is that they are more prone to fungus. In addition, the use of pesticides can be very harmful for human consumption. To undo the harmful effect wash the veggies thoroughly and with care and stir fry them on high flame to kill the bacteria without losing its crisp side.

Salads maybe bland and boring if they become a regular part of your diet.

So, what is an easy way to add flavour to your salad? Add basil, mint, chives, parsley, oregano or marjoram, fresh grated ginger or turmeric, thinly sliced onion, a spoonful of pesto or spicy guacamole. A salad is healthy when it is a feast for the senses, a dish to taste.

To conclude salads are not meant for taste or appearance even though a nicely garnished salad will make your mouth water. The significance of a salad is of the valuable and superb benefits it has upon your physical and mental health. For a good body makes a good mind!

So, eat as much as you can when it comes to salad! I remember the concept was started by Pizza Hut. You could order a salad and fill the bowl to its brim. A great marketing strategy advocating healthy eating habits whilst simultaneously offering a juicy meal!

We need to change our culinary lifestyle into a healthier and more efficient one! And this will come only when we know what mistakes we are making in choosing a salad for ourselves!

So, I leave it for you to pass the verdict on how healthy a salad can be.