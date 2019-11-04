Lesser known Balochi desserts we need to try now!

A good health is integral to survive since we derive our energy from it and need to go about our regular chores and conduct day to day tasks because of it.

Sometimes we feel dizzy: it is because we do not avail healthy foods in most of the occasions. However, in most other cases we lack a proper dessert which helps us to digest our meal.

As a Baloch and resident of Turbat Kech, I would ask one to visit Makran to enjoy the best desserts in the country or even the world. They are tasty, digestive and most importantly natural. Secondly, they have ancient history which makes them even more favourable after the daily meals.

Here is a list of some of the best desserts in Makran.

NAA (DATES) — dates, which are locally called naa, are the favourite of the locals of Makran. Not only in the division, but they are famous for their taste and ancient history all across Pakistan. Initially, dates were used as daily meals in the past when there were no other foods. Gradually, with the initiation of modern foods in Balochistan, dates were replaced by everyday food. However, it is until date, preferred as a dessert in the town.

Once when I interrogated my grandmother who lives in Hirronk, a village some 50 to 60 kilometres away from Turbat, of the reason to take dates after each meal she took, she beautifully stated, “My dear grandson, date is our identity. It provides more than enough energy to the people and helps in digesting our food faster and better.”

Dates are mostly helpful when we take them in mornings before and after breakfasts, said my uncle when I was discussing about the importance of dates with my granny.

Secondly, when we take them with fresh milk, it doubles the taste and energy of the dates. Therefore, I ask one to visit Hirronk village and other parts of Makran for having the most digestive dates as their desserts.

KALATUKI PAKORA — Kalatuk is a small town in district Kech. Inhabitants of the area, Turbat and other nearby villages usually visit the town to have the most famous “Kakatuki Pakora” for special occasions. Besides this, these pakoras are commonly used after the lunch. The taste of the pakoras in Kalatuk is different from the other pakoras of the region. People from each walk of life prefer Kalatuki pakoras for their dessert in common around there.

MADARR — Madarr is prepared by mixing dates with pure ghee. They both are mixed and cooked for several minutes. It is mostly offered to guests and taken after every meal as well. It is one of the most loved desserts of the locals. The residents, who are used to it, take it when directly cooked. It becomes hot and waters the mouths of everyone around. They are used to have a different and joyous taste after every meal. Although, it is demanded by everyone in Turbat, very few get the chance to have it tasted. I would strongly suggest one to visit Kassak, a nearby village of Turbat, for availing it. It is worth taking every day.

BADDUL — Baddul also known as badduk is a type of bud found in leaves in forests specifically in rural villages. It is an ancient food of the Baloch people. It is mostly found, till date, in various towns in Makran. After taking it out from the leaves, it is scratched and cleaned well. Then it is cooked for some minutes after which fresh milk is mixed with it. It becomes very tasty afterwards and its flavor helps in beneficial digest of the early taken meals.

MILK — Milk is one of the very common desserts in Baloch society. It is, however, not ordinary milk: it is locally called tropshe sheer (sour milk). After milking the cows or goats, the milk is kept in a bucket with its lid closed. After a few days the milk gets sour, but too tasty to have with or after meals. Baloch mostly take it as dessert with Naa and Madarr. It is offered to guests as well instead of tea in a great many villages of Makran. Whereas, it has a long-lasting love in the three districts Turbat, Gwadar and Panjgor of the region too.

The above-mentioned are some of the most loved desserts of Makran division. They have multiple advantages besides being commonly used as desserts such as providing vigour etc. The desserts one can avail in this part of the province, they can never get anywhere else. Do visit the region and taste the delicious desserts with the hospitable residents.