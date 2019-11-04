Daily Times

Pakistan resolves Karkey dispute with Turkey

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has resolved the Karkey dispute and saved Pak USD 1.2 billion on Monday with the help of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced through a tweet.

In a tweet, PM Imran said the matter was resolved “amicably” and that Pakistan had successfully saved $1.2 billion — the sum the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) had imposed as a penaltiy on Islamabad.

 

