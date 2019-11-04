Over 500 Sikh Yatrees from UK to reach Lahore via PIA

ISLAMABAD: Over 500 Sikh yatrees from United Kingdom will reach Lahore via Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to perform their religious rituals.

PIA spokesperson said that the first batch of more than 170 Sikh yatrees has reached Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore by PIA flight Pk-758 from London.

He said that special arrangements were made to facilitate Sikh yatrees at their arrival at the airport.

To a question, he said PIA has increased its flights to the UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in order to improve its performance in the aviation sector.

“PIA has connected more cities to the UAE as it launched flights from Faisalabad and Multan to Dubai. The flights will operate twice a week.

“We have increased Pakistan to Dubai flights from 35 to 39 weekly and Pakistan to Abu Dhabi from 15 to 21 weekly with new flights from Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore,” he said.

He said, “As for Jeddah, we added seven new flights which increased the weekly frequency from 35 to 42. The airline started two weekly new flights from Quetta to Jeddah and increased its weekly frequency to Medina from 10 to 11 flights and Riyadh from 10 to 14 including 2 new weekly flights from Multan,”.

He said that the new flights would be particularly beneficial for the business community in Faisalabad and residents of Pakistan’s southern region as otherwise they would have had to catch a flight either from Lahore or Islamabad.

Pakistan is the fourth-largest market for Dubai in terms of passenger volume, with four airlines operating to eight destinations on a weekly basis, with passenger numbers between Dubai and Pakistan reaching two million in the first half of 2019.

“The Middle East is the most traveled region by Pakistanis, we are focusing more on this region,” he said, adding that the entire fleet was operational now and that “the airline has started another new flight from Sialkot to Kuwait, in addition to another flight from Peshawar to Dammam with Peshawar to Abu Dhabi to be operational next month”.

About 1.7 million Pakistanis living in UAE and others who travel between Pakistan and Dubai.