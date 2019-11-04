Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, November 04, 2019


Army ready to support state institutions: COAS Bajwa

Web Desk

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the army is ready to support state institutions against any threat including that of from across the border, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

 

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along the eastern border, Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

 

The military commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum threat at the meeting, it added.

