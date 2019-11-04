Army ready to support state institutions: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that the army is ready to support state institutions against any threat including that of from across the border, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

CCC at GHQ. Geo strat & national security environment reviewed. Internal security, situation along Eastern Border, LOC and IOJ&K discussed.

Commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum threat.(1of3). pic.twitter.com/mYNVaZtfOO — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 4, 2019

The forum reviewed geo-strategic and national security environment and discussed internal security, situation along the eastern border, Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“We have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Armed Forces, all national institutions & above all the nation. We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost”, COAS.(2of3). pic.twitter.com/hZ1EJZRVcw — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 4, 2019

The military commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against full spectrum threat at the meeting, it added.