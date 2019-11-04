WhatsApp introduces fingerprint lock feature

In order to provide an extra level of security, WhatsApp has rolled out fingerprint lock for android users. The latest feature will help users with add on protection to their chats from getting hacked or snooped upon. The Facebook-owned platform had earlier introduced the feature on iOS devices.

WhatsApp has today released a security feature for the android phone users using WhatsApp. The company in a statement has said that in its effort to provide an extra layer of security it has introduced the biometric unlocking feature for the android phones.

Fingerprint lock doesn’t block calls, but it does hide messages and other logs behind another layer of security which is always a nice option to have. Users can also set a timer on the automatic lock to prevent the fingerprint dialog from appearing every time they open up the application.