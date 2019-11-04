ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Ehsaas For Students, the largest undergraduate scholarship programme, to assist high-achievers from low-income families.

The Ehsaas Scholarship is a major initiative to enhance access to higher education as the government wishes to ensure that no student is deprived of education because of financial needs.

The programme, which will give 50,000 scholarships per year, making it 200,000 in four years, cover tuition fee and stipend.

I will launch the largest ever needs-based undergraduate scholarship programme in the history of Pakistan today. 200,000 scholarships will be awarded over the next 4 years, 50,000 every year, 50% of these for women to promote human capital development under my @Ehsaas_Pk umbrella — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 4, 2019



'Ehsaas for Students' is another project of the government's social welfare programme Ehsaas

The project aims to “ensure that no student is deprived of education because of financial need”. Scholarships will be awarded to students admitted to any public sector university “on merit”, whose family income is “below poverty threshold”.

The students of public sector universities can apply for the scholarship by 10th of next month.

Under the program, a vast array of projects and initiatives would be taken in education, skill training, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement for the country’s youth.

It is need-based undergraduate scholarships by the Higher Education Commission for students from low-income families and lagging districts to ensure that all qualified students have access to undergraduate education regardless of income, gender, or location.

The policy will be applicable to the public sector and participating in non-profit private sector colleges and universities.