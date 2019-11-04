According to a press release of Pakistan Navy Media Directorate published recently, the steel cutting ceremony of two Type 054 A/P multi-role Frigates, being built for the Pakistan Navy, was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard in China.

China recently started the construction of an export version of one of its advanced frigate and will deliver it to Pakistan as part of a major arms deal. The ship is a version of the Chinese Navy’s most advanced guided-missile frigate Type 054AP.

According to the Pakistani Navy, the ship’s class is Type 054AP, which means it is based on the Type 054A of the People’s Liberation Army Navy. According to Chinese source, four frigates had been ordered by Pakistan.

The Pakistan Navy has ordered four Type 054AP frigates and the last two orders were announced on 1 June 2018. The ships are expected to enter service by 2021.

With these new ships, the Pakistani Navy will have one of the most technologically advanced platforms of Pakistan Navy that would strengthen its capability to meet future challenges and maintain peace, stability and power equilibrium in the Indian Ocean Region.

The Type 054A frigate is a class of Chinese multi-role frigates, the first of which entered service with the People’s Liberation Army Navy Surface Force in 2007. It is a development of the Type 054 frigate, using the same hull but with improved sensors and weapons. This ship has a crew of 165 sailors including officers.

The Type 54A is equipped with 32 vertical launcher systems able to fire the HQ-16 medium-range air defence missiles and anti-submarine missiles, 2×4 C-803 anti-ship/land-attack cruise missiles and two Type 730 seven-barrel 30 mm Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS) guns, 2×3 324mm Yu-7ASW torpedo launchers, 2×6 Type 97 240mm anti-submarine rocket launchers and 2 Type 726-4 18-tube decoy rocket launchers.

The stern helicopter deck features a single landing spot for supporting the missions of a medium-size helicopter. The heli-deck is fitted with helicopter handling system and can accommodate a Kamov Ka-28 Helix or a Harbin Z-9C helicopter.