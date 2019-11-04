Life far from normal on 92nd day of lockdown, interaction gag

ISLAMABAD: In Indian occupied Kashmir, 92 days on, the situation is still far from normal in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim Majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions as Indian forces remain deployed in huge numbers and restrictions in place under Section 144.

According to Kashmir Media Service, while landlines connections and voice calls on postpaid cellular networks have been partially restored, but a ban on the internet across all platforms and prepaid mobile phones remain enforced in the territory.

As a mark of unprecedented silent resistance against Indian occupation and its August 5 illegal action, people continue to keep their shops shut except for a brief two-hour period in the morning or evening, students stay away from schools and very thin attendance is witnessed in government and private offices. Public transport is also off the roads.

Bhim Singh, the chief patron of the J&K National Panthers Party, addressing a press conference in Jammu has urged the Indian president to intervene in J&K affairs so that the present situation emerging due to division of IOK shall not take a volatile turn.

The NPP supremo also said an urgent convention should be organised in the middle of November after the SC decided the case on the constitutional validity of the abrogation of Article 370.

Notwithstanding celebrations being organized by the BJP at different places of the declaration of J&K into UT, the leaders of the saffron party are facing the anger of the people of Jammu for their failure to protect their land and job rights, which were promised to them after August 5 action. But, it is said, that nothing in this regard has been mentioned in the circular issued by the Indian government.