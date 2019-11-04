Daily Times

Former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to go under knife

Web Desk

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be shifted to a hospital, where he will go undergo a surgery, according to the sources. Abbasi is currently in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail on judicial remand in the LNG corruption case.

The government is pleased to accord sanction for Shaid Khaqan Abbasi’s shifting from Central Jail Rawalpindi to Shifa International Hospital Islamabad for “investigation and operation/treatment of bilateral inguinal hernia and cholecystitis”, a notification issued from the Punjab Home Department said.

It directed authorities to make foolproof security arrangements.

