PPP to sit the sit-in out

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday announced that the his party would not participate in any sit-in, if announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Talking to the media after inquiring about the health of those injured in a train fire incident at Bahawal Victoria Hospital, Bilawal said that from the very first day the PPP had a consistent stance of not participating in any protest other than the Azadi March.

He said the party had announced its support for Azadi March and public gathering organised by the JUI-F and it had fulfilled its commitment.

However, he said any change in the party’s stance regarding the sit-in would be subject to the decision by the party’s Central Executive Committee.

Bilawal said there was no such difference between the demands of the PPP and other opposition parties but they do have a different opinion regarding the sit-in. Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s remarks of arresting the prime minister, he said media should not report anyone’s words out of context.

To a question, Bilawal said the PPP would definitely have encouraged the opening up of the Kartarpur Corridor had there been no such repression going on in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming Tezgam Express incident very tragic, the PPP chairman urged the railways minister to give up his office until the investigation was complete.

He also urged the federal and Punjab governments to fulfil their responsibilities by providing best medical facilities and provide compensation package to the victim families. It may be mentioned here that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) Multan Registry during his visit to the city on November 6. This was disclosed by President People’s Lawyers Forum South Punjab Sheikh Ghayas-ul-Haq and Senior Vice President Malik Safdar Pahor. They said that lawyers from Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Sahiwal, Rajanpur, Khanewal, Lodhran and Vehari bar associations would also participate in the event.