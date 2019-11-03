Pakistan rejects incorrect political maps issued by India

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal in a statement said that the political maps of India issued by the Indian Home Ministry the other day, displaying Jammu and Kashmir region and seeking to depict parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir within the territorial jurisdiction of India, are incorrect and in complete violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

“Pakistan rejects these political maps, which are incompatible with the United Nations’ maps,” he added.

He reiterated that no step by India could change the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir and such measures by the Indian government could not prejudice the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Faisal said that Pakistan would continue supporting the legitimate struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for exercising their right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.

A day earlier, the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification detailing the boundaries of the so-called union territories of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and also issued a new political map of India.

The new map now shows areas under AJK inside Ladakh, and not in Jammu and Kashmir as depicted earlier, reported Scroll.in on Saturday.

The move came after India on August 5, amid a harsh security and communications lockdown, revoked the special status of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian constitution. On October 31, Indian authorities formally revoked the restive area’s constitutional autonomy and split it into two federal territories: one Jammu and Kashmir, and the other the Buddhist-dominated high altitude region of Ladakh. Pakistan and other countries, including China and Turkey, as well as the United Nations have raised concerns regarding India’s decisions.