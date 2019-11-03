Opponents call for Bolivia leader to quit in election spat

Opponents of Bolivian President Evo Morales are calling or him to resign even as an international team of experts is auditing the election results that showed him winning a new term. Tens of thousands of Bolivians held a boisterous rally Saturday night in the eastern city of Santa Cruz, where protest leader Luis Fernando Camacho demanded Morales resign by Monday. Opposition leaders say they distrust the audit being carried out by the Organization of American States into the Oct. 20 vote and they want a new election. Electoral authorities say Morales topped rival Carlos Mesa by just over 10 percentage points – the margin needed to avoid a runoff. Morales already has held the presidency for 14 years and critics say his reelection run violated constitutional term limits.