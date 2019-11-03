Shehbaz Sharif calls high-level party meeting tomorrow

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a high-level party meeting tomorrow (Monday) to take important decisions regarding JUI-F’s Azadi March, private news reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The development comes after the two-day ultimatum that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman gave to Prime Minister Imran nears its end on Sunday.

The JUI-F chief had asked the PM to leave, expressing that the legislature didn’t have its writ over Pakistan any longer.

Sources guaranteed that the PML-N meeting will concentrate on Fazl’s requests after the final proposal closes.

The gathering will be gone to by Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Tanvir, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and other senior pioneers of the gathering.