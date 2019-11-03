For the love of sushi

Sushi, a popular elitist cuisine dates back to the Edo period where the food businesses back then invented this dish.

Since then this dish has gone through blends of transformation and is now served in many different ways and types. Sushi back then was sold on stalls, shaped like a rice ball and was a popular fast food for the working class. However, in today’s era it is considered to be a high-end category dish served at exclusive restaurants.

What would you say if you were asked what is the most famous Japanese food? There may be many people who think of various Japanese cuisines such as chow mien, tempura, dynamite prawns etc. but nobody will forget to come up with Sushi at first.

Today, I will introduce some famous sushi restaurants where you can enjoy a variety of sushi along with your favourite sides.

SAKURA – Sakura at Pearl Continental Hotel is one of the oldest traditional Japanese restaurants in Karachi. The menu is relatively limited, which I always think is a good sign when you are looking for authentic Japanese food. It certainly reduces the risk of ordering a traditional dish and finding a fusion twist to it. I am not against fusion, but it is also good to get authentic Japanese food.

Sushi is highly acclaimed and has won well-deserved awards for its food. It is possible to see the chefs at work preparing sashimi and sushi just as you would in a sushi bar in Japan. However, keep in mind that the term sushi bar is no indicator of an inexpensive meal. If you want quality, you do have to pay for it

MIYAKO – this upbeat, slightly edgy eatery is a casual space to share quality sushi with friends or family. This restaurant takes lead when it comes to introducing the concept of Sushi conveyor belt. Plates with Sushi on conveyor belt go around the customers and you simply pick the Sushi you want to eat. If you are worried about the freshness of fish on the conveyor belt, you can directly ask Sushi Chef to make your own sushi. The best thing about this restaurant is you can have fusion of sushi with variety of other options like rice bowls, burgers and pizza. Don’t you think it’s a usual combination of food?

PF CHANG’S – the newest joint on the block has only been here for one month and is already making noise. This Japanese restaurant prides itself on being traditional and preparing the dishes right in front of their guests. Their speciality is dynamite prawns and California rolls. Try out the sashimi with sauce to whet your appetite.

BONSAI – if today is a special day for you and you want to celebrate it differently, then this restaurant will be your only choice. The premium quality sushi with the perfect blend of flavour and aroma makes it irresistible. It offers a wide range of Japanese cuisines which will meet the need of your appetite.

TAO – looking for a quiet place to go for a dinner date? This is the place. How about a casual eatery? Look here. Tao is a place divided up into two segments, one as a traditional sit-down and the other styled like a sushi bar. I am not a big fan of their menu but their sushi is fresh and flavourful. The food is reasonably priced for what you get.