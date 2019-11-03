Lahore — city of literature

Lahore has established its credentials as a creative capital by securing a place on the list of cities that has been designated as Unesco Creative Cities of 2019. The city, long known for its culture, is among 66 cities on the list for 2019 as City of Literature. Unesco’s Creative Cities project aims at making places breeding grounds for ideas and innovation. Lahore is the only Pakistani city on the list, whereas other categories like music, design, media arts, and film remain uncontested from Pakistan but the title for Lahore as City of Literature provides us an occasion for celebration. The city hosts festivals like Lahore Literary Festival, Afkar-e-Taza Thinkfest, Children Literature Festival, Faiz Festival, and so on. These festivals have hosted writers from across the globe and discussed issues such as literature, economy, politics, international relations and film.

These modern day festivals are corporate in nature, and have been an instant hit with middle and upper middle classes. But prior to the invasion of festivals, Lahore’s literary luminaries kept the flame alive for decades, making it a great attraction for those who believed in creativity. Places like Pak Tea House and Alhamra were favourite hangouts of writers and artists. Book launches and book shops would host likeminded people to sit and exchange ideas. There was a brief lull in the 80s and 90s when Lahore could not live up to its historic role as the progenitor of cultural and social movements. It, however, recovered from the suppression of the Zia regime and slowly and steadily started attracting literature lovers with festivals once again.

The Unesco list provides an occasion for us to take the literary flame to other cities – both big and small. Apart from Karachi, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Quetta, no other city has been in the limelight because of literary and artistic activities. A few cities have been able to continue their decades-old annual mushairas, but the glamour-hungry media has hardly provided them space and airtime to make their presence felt. Now is the time to listen to ongoing discourse in small cities to create a culture of exchange of ideas and a space for intercultural communication. *