Maulana’s deadline and beyond

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has given an ultimatum to Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign by Sunday (today); in turn, the prime minister has thundered that he can supply food to the dharna crowd but they should not expect any NRO from him. It seems the coming days are going to witness violence given the ferocity of the statements from either side. Once the deadline expires, what cards does the Maulana have to topple the government? Will his ‘million marchers’ occupy the Constitution Avenue and cripple the government? Will the law enforcement agencies’ action trigger countrywide violence inflicting chaos and uncertainty? One thing is clear that Rehman is not in any mood to sit-in for weeks. In his own words, “I warn you to resign in two days or else we will be forced to think of another method; don’t test our patience”. His plan to not prolong the sit-in perhaps stems from the fact that no mainstream party wants to be part of it. The Maulana-led crowd has been addressed by the top leadership of all big parties. Their support, however, ends here. The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has clearly stated that their support to the march was restricted to the address of the Friday rally. PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has categorically stated that their ailing leader Mian Nawaz Sharif also allowed the party to attend the rally for one day. For that reason, the PML-N leadership remained absent from the march. The Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), from the day one, has, however, a clear stance on the march. PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has been supporting the march and rallies but not the politics of dharnas, originally introduced by none other than the incumbent ruling party.

In the face of isolation, Rehman will, by any means, not want to prolong the power show. His loyal followers may also want to disperse sooner rather than later. The best way out to break the impending impasse is to talk out the issue. The committee formed by the prime minister to hold talks with the opposition should come forward and extend an olive branch to them. This can be done by addressing the opposition’s concerns about the ongoing accountability drive, and establishing a working relationship on constitutional reforms. And last but not least, the government benches need to think twice before they speak. The government should mainly blame itself for forcing the opposition to go for a march by issuing inflammatory statements. *