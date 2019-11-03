Rising number of beggars

Sir: Recently, the number of beggars in Islamabad has increased manifold. Before beggars from all across Islamabad can be seen taking over the streets of the city. These beggars not only create a nuisance for people in malls and other public places but are often found to be involved in illegal activities.

Most of these beggars are professionals, they find begging more profitable than working. The movement should take action to control this sprawl of beggars in the holy month of Rabiul Awal. These young beggars should be engaged in productive activities like working at the shops that need seasonal workers to manage the workload due to Eid Miladun Nabi.

SYED TAYYAB AFZAAL SHAH

Hasan Abdal