Shahid Khaqan Abbasi taken to PIMS Hospital

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital on Saturday for a brief medical check-up after he complained about experiencing hernia pain.

The hospital sources said that the ex-PM and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was brought to PIMS hospital by jail officials of Adiala Jail. Strict security arrangements were made upon his arrival at the hospital, sources said.

A spokesman for PIMS said Abbasi had his medical check-up done from the cardiac center at the medical facility.

Earlier this week, the medical board recommended a hernia surgery for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, but the former premier was not ready to be operated at PIMS.

During his medical examination, the doctors performed an electrocardiogram (ECG) to determine his condition.