Dubai launches ‘world’s first’ Artificial Intelligence fatwa service

According to Gulf News, the service issues fatwas and has taken on the role of an Islamic scholar. The AI-powered Virtual Ifta can answer live questions through online chat.

Instead of an Islamic scholar answering questions over the phone, the AI-powered Virtual Ifta takes live questions on internet chat and replies back.

On the IACAD website the service is available by clicking on the “Chat with us” icon.

After selecting the question’s topic, a message reads: “Dear Questioner, the answers to your questions are generated automatically using AI technology. Despite taking precautionary measures, errors are always possible. Please contact us in the event of any error. May Allah reward you.”

First phase

In the first pilot phase, the AI service is available – in Arabic and English – through the IACAD website, www.iacad.gov.ae, but the next phase will include WhatsApp and cover more topics, such as fasting, purity and ablution, and financial matters, among others, Al Emadi said. More languages will also be added in the future.

The service is accessible on the IACAD website by clicking on the “Chat with us” icon at the bottom right corner of the homepage. Once the user selects the preferred language, a message pops up: “Hello, Welcome to the virtual assistant of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, you can ask your question about one of the following topics: Prayer, Zakat, Purity, Worship.”

Once the topic is selected, another message reads: “Dear Questioner, the answers to your questions are generated automatically using AI technology. Despite taking precautionary measures, errors are always possible. Please contact us in the event of any error. May Allah reward you.”

Dubai 10X

Virtual Ifta, which operates 24/7, has been introduced in line with ‘Dubai 10X’, a government programme to keep Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities in delivering public services and using the latest innovations to solve issues.

Virtual Ifta is accessible to anyone, anywhere, at any time through the IACAD website and will soon also be available through the free-to-download smart app ‘IACAD’ on Apple store and Google Play Store.

Tuesday’s launch coincides with the 50th anniversary of IACAD’s establishment.

Future plans

In the future, people will be able to hear audio replies of Virtual Ifta in addition to written responses, Al Emadi said. Users can frame their questions as they please, he added.

“This is an intelligent process, Virtual Ifta will understand you. But if it’s not sure what you’re asking, it will give you a few options – do you mean this or do you mean that – to make sure you get the relevant response,” Al Emadi said.