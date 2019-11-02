Kareena Kapoor unveils 2020 ICC T20 World Cup trophies in Melbourne

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor unveiled the ICC World Cup T20 2020 trophies for the men’s and women’s tournament at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

It is worth mentioning here that the 2020 ICC Women’s World Cup is slated to get underway from February 21 with Australia hosting India in the inaugural fixture, while the men’s event will begin from October 19 with Bangladesh taking on a yet-to-qualify team.

While talking to reporters, Kareena said “I am honored to be a part of this prestigious evening. I would like to encourage all these women out there who are playing for their respective countries to pursue their dreams. Its truly empowering to see them stand tall on an international platform. They are an inspiration to one and all. My late father-in-law was one of the greatest cricketers who played for the Indian cricket team and it is an honor for me to be unveiling the trophy.”

Bangladesh have been placed in Group A for the upcoming World Cup along with defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Thailand are placed in Group B along with England, South Africa, West Indies and Pakistan.