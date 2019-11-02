JUI-F not allowing female reporters to cover Azadi March

Pakistani journalists particularly female reporters erupted in a furor after they were denied entry inside the Azaadi march of JUI-F in Islamabad. Prominent TV anchor Shiffa Yousafzai and another reporter Annie recorded their protest on social media after they were forced out from the Azaadi march and mistreated by the protestors.

While giving the intro a man came and started saying women are not allowed, women cannot be here, leave, slowly, but in a minute’s time a crowd of men encircled the ladies and started chanting the slogans, they had to leave but they kept coming after the female reporters in huge crowds making sure that they leave,

While recording a video for the program she was interrupted by a man who shouted at her forcing her to leave the ground, soon she was surrounded by a group of men, who followed her until she left the premises. The marchers warned her that they have placed strict permission on the participation of women in the rally in any form. Hence, there were no female protesters alongside men.

What we saw today there at #Azadi_March being encircled by the mob, their reactions, the slogans they chanted against me (women) were pretty ugly… pic.twitter.com/D8w7E5bfKr — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) November 1, 2019

She informed that not only they chanted anti-women slogans but also hurled slogans against the current prime minister Imran Khan and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. A video posted by Shiffa Yousafzai showed the personnel of banned militia ‘Ansar-ul-Islam’ were baton charging the motorcycle riders to clear the area.

Notably, political parties are also criticizing JUIF’s treatment with female reporters.

Following the chaos, it is reported that JUI-F leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi had announced the entry of women in the Azaadi March.