Over 1100 Indian Sikh pilgrims reach Pakistan for religious rituals

Over 1100 Sikh pilgrims along with a ‘Palki’ arrived in Pakistan from India Yesterday (Nov 1). They visited Gurdwara Janamasthan, Nankana Sahib and performed their religious rituals. Evacuee Trust Property Board has made special arrangements for security and accommodation of pilgrims near Gurdwara and also renovated it in a beautiful manner.

Further, the pilgrims extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening Kartarpur Corridor and laying foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University in connection with 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak. After Nankana Sahib, the ‘Palki’ would be taken to Kartarpur and it will be installed there permanently.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday (November 1) announced that Sikh visiting Kartarpur for pilgrimage will no longer have to register 10 days in advance and no passport will be required. Prime Minister Khan, made the announcement in a tweet saying, “For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: i) they won’t need a passport – just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance.”

Notably, the corridor has been compared to the fall of Berlin wall by the prime minister as it might open up the possibility of peace with India. The former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Indian politician Navjot Singh Sidhu were formally invited on the inauguration which they accepted.