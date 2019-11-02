Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelets dropped again as the doctors tried to reduce the steroids does being offered to him, said the former premier’s personal physician Adnan Khan on Saturday.

The doctor urged that the cause behind the drop in platelets needs to be diagnosed and established without delay.

Former PM #NawazSharif remains critical. The treating doctors tried to reduce the Steroids dose being given to him but unfortunately resulted in drop in Platelet count again which has come down to 38*10^3/uL yesterday.

The cause needs to be diagnosed & established without delay. — Dr. Adnan Khan (@Dr_Khan) November 2, 2019

