Nawaz Sharif’s platelets drop again: Dr Adnan

Web Desk

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelets dropped again as the doctors tried to reduce the steroids does being offered to him, said the former premier’s personal physician Adnan Khan on Saturday.

The doctor urged that the cause behind the drop in platelets needs to be diagnosed and established without delay.

 

Dr Adnan, tweeted, saying, “Former PM Nawaz Sharif remains critical. The treating doctors tried to reduce the Steroids dose being given to him but unfortunately resulted in a drop in Platelet count again which has come down to 38*10^3/uL yesterday.”

 

