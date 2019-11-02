Queen Elizabeth’s informal pose for a book will leave you spell-bound

Queen Elizabeth has left many from the royal circles stunned with her latest pose. The 93-year-old monarch is showing off her less formal side as she smiled for the camera with her hands in her pocket in a newly released picture.

The photo comes in the wake of her dressmaker and confidante Angela Kelly’s new book titled The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. As per reports, the book delves into the life of the monarch a little deeper. On the other hand, the new photo which shows the Queen posing with her hands in her pocket is a stark contrast to the Queen’s typically formal portraits.

As per the book, the Queen had years ago told Kelly that she wished to be photographed informally. However, she was obviously advised against it given the implications it could have. But the author recalled the conversation when she was writing the book and asked her highness if she would pose informally for the camera. To Kelly’s surprise, it was an instant yes.