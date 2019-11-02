Pakistan has huge tourism potential: Ambassador Stefano Pontecorvo

Italian ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo has said that Pakistan had a huge tourism potential.“Spectacular visit to the necropolis of Makli. A beautiful #archaeological site used in three different epochs,” he tweeted after a trip to the internationally known site.

He added: “It could be a unique archaeological park attracting visitors worldwide… cultural heritage.”

Makli Necropolis is one of the largest funerary sites in the world, spread over an area of 10 square kilometers near the city of Thatta, in the Pakistani province of Sindh. The site houses approximately 500,000 to 1 million tombs built over the course of a 400 year period. Makli Necropolis features several large funerary monuments belonging to royalty, various Sufi saints, and esteemed scholars.

The site was inscribed as a United Nations, Educational, Scientific, Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in 1981 as an “outstanding testament” to Sindhi civilization between the 14th and 18th centuries. Pakistan is famous for its amazing world heritage sites declared by the UNESCO, which is promoting different well known sites for the education, scientific and cultural purposes.

The world heritage sites of Pakistan include Moenjodaro, Taxila, Rohtas Fort District Jhelum, Fort and Shalimar Garden Lahore, Historical Monuments at Makli, Thatta and Takht-e-Bahi, Mardan.

Around 26 Heritage sites are also on the tentative list of UNESCO including Badshahi Mosque,Wazir Khan’s Mosque, Rani Kot Fort, Rehman Dheri, Mansehra Rock edicts, Baltit Fort, Port of Banbhore, Shahbazgarhi Rock edicts, Derawar and the desert forts of Cholistan, Archeological sites of Harappa, Ranigat, Tomb of Shah Rukn-e-Alam, Nagarparker Cultural landscape, Deosai National Park, Ziarat Juniper forest, Karez System Cultural landscape, The salt range and Khewra salt mine, Hiran Minar, Shah Jahan Mosque Thatta, Mehrgarh Archeological site, tomb of Jahangir and Chaukhandi tomb.