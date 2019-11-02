PCB launches unique initiative for promotion of cricket in Pakistan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a partnership with Uber for development of girls’ cricket at school level across the country with its ‘Cric4Us Programme’.

The six-month partnership will benefit more than 1,500 players through collaboration with schools in 14 cities namely Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Charsadda, Haripur, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Mardan, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Nowshera, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

Under the six-month partnership, playing and training clothing will be provided to 850 children, while cricket equipment will be provided to 50 schools.

The program will select a minimum of four schools in every city. Further, twenty-five pitches will be developed in schools across five zones.