Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence’s facialist reveals their secret to flawless skin

Actresses Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Lawrence may seem to have unattainable beauty, but the truth is that anyone can achieve their flawless looks.

Their facialist, Georgia Louise, tells E! News that the key to getting angel soft, clear skin is by creating a “customized treatment” that focuses on any areas of concern a person might have. Whether it be dry, dull or oily skin, Georgia says that her non-invasive facials work wonders for creating that “glow” eeveryone wants.

That being said, Georgia is totally aware that not everyone can travel to her New York City and Los Angeles ateliers, the latter which is located inside The Albright West Hollywood Club. That’s why she’s created the Hollywood EGF Micro-Needling + Ion Infusion Kit. The “anti-aging, at-home facial” system is a two-step skin regimen that uses micro-needling and ion infusion technology, in addition to a new, specially formulated serum.

What can you tell us about your method?

Everything I do is holistic but scientific. So you’re getting all the wonderful non-invasive components in the treatment, but you’re also getting the relaxation. We’re working on mind, body and soul at the same time.

Can you share the benefits of your new Hollywood EGF Home Kit you created?

What I created is micro-needling in a box, so if you can’t see Georgia Louise or a team member, you can get the experience by using the Hollywood EGK Home Kit. This device is the first one of its kind on the market, because it has disposable needles, which means you don’t have to worry about sterilizing your piece of equipment. This is Hollywood’s secret! This is what everyone is doing. Right now I work with Jennifer Lawrence Cooke, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, and this is something that I am doing with every single one of them when I see them. They do this a couple of times a year when they come in for a customized facial to reset the skin and also for maintenance.

What are some of the products that your celeb clients love?

Jennifer Aniston is obsessed with the freeze tools and Anne Hathaway sent me texts saying, “You’ve just changed my whole life.’ Obviously, she’s pregnant and she says that is the first thing she goes to now. They are so easy to use, you pop them in the freezer or refrigerator and massage your skin. The other product is a pH tonic which helps to re-texturize the skin and act as a daily exfoliant.

So for your celebs that have a big event coming up, like Jennifer Lawrence who just got married two weekends ago, what do you do to prep their skin?

I got her ready! She’s funny and the most down to earth. She was the coolest bride I’ve ever treated. She was super chill and super zenned out. I’ve been seeing her for quite a while now, maybe six years and she’s the best. She’s incredible. So for any bride to be, we always look at the day of or the day before our wedding. It’s really about hydration, lifting, sculpting and brightening. And a lot of brides request to have micro-needling done to reset the skin, which is performed six months before and again three months after the treatment. Then, we do a sequence of chemical peels and we would do, for example, a couple of lactic acids and TCAs to create that flawless texture. As for the day of, the facial is pretty much like hand manipulation, no extractions and we do oxygen to really brighten up the skin.

How is it working with your longtime client, Jennifer Aniston? You mentioned on IG that you look forward to more crazy sessions. What goes on during your facials?

Jen is like the girl next door. She’s probably my most loyal client. she just has the biggest heart, you know? She gets straight to business. She comes in, she strips off and is in bed and she wants a deep treatment. Generally, for the most part, it’s not just me in the room. It could be like one of her friends with her like Amanda Bateman and it’s just the most hysterical conversation in the background. It could be about what they’re eating or what they’re doing that day or who’s doing what. The other day I was getting her ready for the premiere of The Morning Show and Chris McMillian was like massaging her feet, I was at the other end doing the freeze tools on her face and Amanda Bateman was there on her phone trying to get her food in before she had to go down for press. I’m like, ‘This is amazing.’ And that’s basically what happens. And if it’s not her, you’ll see Courteney Cox would be in the room with Jen Meyer and it will be like this gathering of people in the room chatting away. And that’s kind of amazing.