Meghan and Harry reveal Archie’s nickname

It’s a very special Halloween for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! As the royal couple prepares to celebrate their first spooky holiday as parents, fans are receiving a treat of their own thanks to a brand-new social media post.

On Thursday afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished everyone a “Happy Halloween” on Instagram. At the same time, they may have just revealed one of their nicknames for Archie Harrison.

“Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin) to yours!” the post read.

Yes, you read that right! Prince Harry and Meghan totally call their baby a little pumpkin.

While the family’s Halloween celebrations remain top secret for now, all signs point to the royal family heading to the United States in time for another holiday.

On Thursday afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished everyone a ‘Happy Halloween’ on Instagram. At the same time, they may have just revealed one of their nicknames for Archie Harrison

According to The Sunday Times, Prince Harry and Meghan will take a six-week break mainly for “family time” starting next month until the Christmas break.

In fact, some of the break could take place in the United States marking baby Archie’s first trip to America.

“The Duke and Duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source confirmed to NBC News.

Last Halloween, The Duke and Duchess were in New Zealand as part of their official 16-day fall tour. The royal duties included visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Perhaps this year’s celebrations will be a bit closer to home.