Lahore set to host Pakistan’s Inaugural Design Week from March 12-18

The inaugural edition of Lahore Design Week (LDW) 2020 will be held from the 12th to the 18th of March at The Alhamra Arts Council plus various sites across Lahore.

Founded by Rashid Rana, one of Pakistan’s most prominent contemporary artists, LDW 2020 will be held under the umbrella of a not-for-profit design foundation set up to promote design practices, design discourse and the design industry at large.

The focus of this annual event is to bring together three important stakeholders of the creative community: academia, industry and design practitioners under one platform in order to foster dialogue and collaboration among them.

LDW 2020 will be a city-wide event with a diverse range of programs and components, including a series of Design Exhibitions, a Design Summit, Index PK: a design expo for the industry, Design Awards and a range of site-specific and satellite projects. The city of Lahore will act as an important backdrop against which these programs will be curated.

A series of Open Calls will be announced in November 2019 inviting design practitioners, creative thinkers and design-oriented organizations and brands to submit their proposals for design projects and collaborations.

The LDW 2020 team is being led by Rima S Bokhari as Creative Head. She runs her design studio in Lahore exploring cross disciplinary and curatorial practices relating to contemporary architecture, design and media. Hala Bashir Malik is Head of Programming for LDW 2020.

DESIGN EXHIBITS — a series of design exhibitions to be curated jointly by curators from Pakistan and abroad, showcasing cutting edge design from emerging and established creative/design practitioners, brands and companies. It will focus on the concept stage of design, where ideas are pushed to the limit with the aim of exploring new ways of thinking, doing, and making. These exhibitions will not be limited to the gallery space and will investigate ways of exhibiting in and around the city, through installations or live projects, in multiple mediums and formats.

DESIGN SUMMIT — the main academic component of the annual cycle, to be hosted by BNU SVAD, will be the Design Summit. Where Index PK and the design exhibits aim to connect design practitioners and thinkers with the industry, the Design Summit will focus on idea generation and thought processes behind design, through a series of workshops, keynotes and panel discussions among many other sub-events.

DESIGN AWARDS — the Design Awards are to be a celebration of the creative spirit in Pakistan and will recognize work from all design fields within Pakistan. Each year, the jury will comprise of recognized experts from the design field. By recognizing the creative spirits of individuals, brands, and companies, LDW aims to inspire creative individuals and brands to put forward their ideas to the world.

INDEX PK — the Index PK will be an opportunity for brands and key industry players to showcase design concepts and product that target export oriented and import substitution industries. This event will act as an initial point of contact between designers and the industry for them to collaborate on future product development.