People being ‘murdered economically’: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto visited the H-9 park ground to address the Azadi March crowd on Friday, where he heavily criticised the incumbent government.

Addressing the crowd, the PPP chairman said Pakistan’s population only believes in democracy. He said even after 70 years, transparent elections cannot be held in Pakistan, adding that his party’s polling agents were expelled from polling stations during the last year’s general elections. “Selected government is putting pressure on the nation,” he said, adding that the people are being ‘economically murdered’.

Earlier on Friday night, Bilawal had said the people of Pakistan won’t accept any ‘selected’ or ‘puppet’ prime minister and that it was time for Prime Minister Imran Khan to go home. “The people of this country won’t accept any selected or puppet premier nor are they willing to surrender to any dictator,” he said while addressing the Azadi March in Islamabad. “The people of this country want only democracy and freedom from all the puppets, selectors and the selected,” he said.

Taking jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government, Bilawal said the performance of ‘puppet’ government is visible to everyone after the lapse of one year, adding that the ‘puppet’ government has no consideration for the masses.

He said attacks are being launched at democracy for which the political parties suffered a lot and the rights of the people are being usurped. “Selection is carried out in the elections. Rigging is managed. Polling agents are thrown out of the polling stations. The RTS system is aborted. As a result of the rigging, an inefficient, ineligible and puppet is selected to be the prime minister of this country,” he said. “And, that puppet is continuously assaulting the country’s federation, democracy and economy ever since,” he added.

Bilawal said puppet governments aren’t elected because of people’s vote, instead they assume power because of someone else, hence they pay heed to their selectors, not the masses. “All the political parties have unanimously given the message that selected prime minister Imran Khan will have to go home now,” he said. “The people are economically assassinated through excessive taxes and raging inflation ever since Imran Khan-led government came,” he added.