Time to pull together

The country, no doubt, is facing grave circumstances requiring everybody to play their role and pull it together. Army Chief Gen Qammar Javed Bajwa has expressed this reality in so many words at so many occasions. And he has matched his words with actions. Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) chief General Ghafoor tweeted recently that Gen Bajwa called Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the situation arising out of the rising crowd of protestors, led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, knocking at the doors of Islamabad. These are not normal times. Fearing riots, the government insists that the Maulana enters the city through a less frequented passage but the Maulana insists back on going through well populated areas. The army chief called the prime minister to say that care should be taken to make sure that violence does not erupt on either side. This piece of advice must be heeded.

Recently, there were reports that government secretaries met a VIP with prior permission by the prime minister. The VIP meeting the secretaries is also believed to be none other than the army chief. Civil bureaucrats complained to him about their treatment by an accountability watchdog, saying that its officers are not subject experts in many cases. Before them, business and trade leaders also met him to request that ease of business be ensured for them. Their meeting too was held with permission by the prime minister. After the meeting, a body has been formed to go through complaints against any member of business community.

If all organs of the state work together on all fronts, then things will surely improve. Most of problems the country is now facing are a result of lack of coordination between state institutions. There are ways to enhance coordination and heads of all institutions need to have the right spirit. *