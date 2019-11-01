Sir: According to the World Economic Forum Gender Gap Report, women are underrepresented and underrepresented in workforce worldwide. The numbers are astonishing, even though women are more numerous than ever in male universities, they are more likely to have a degree than their male peers and equally likely to do PhD.

In most developing gender countries, widespread employment in the gulfs and economic partnerships even permanently suggests the stereotype of gender stereotypes as unequal and representative of women. Unfortunately, gender stereotypes are highly constrained and backward. However, some studies raise the hope that women’s role models can change the way that timely attitudes are displayed across organizations to address gender gaps at all levels. Although some steps need to be taken by regulators top or the administration to remove legal barriers to women and allow flexible working arrangements, other interventions may also be implemented in the short term.

MOMINA HUSSAIN

Rawalpindi