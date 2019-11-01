Michael Kiwanuka’s 3rd album is expressive wonder

Advice about letting your personality flourish, overcoming self-doubt, trusting your instincts and gaining the confidence to do your best work is meted out often and by many, but that’s easier said than done. While Michael Kiwanuka was struggling with similar difficulties as he recorded his excellent second album, 2016’s “Love & Hate,” his new effort is an extremely successful example of being able to truly express yourself while possessing the talent in and around you for it to be more than a mere vanity exercise. “Kiwanuka” expands and deepens the sonic palette of its predecessor, reuniting the Londoner born into a family of Ugandan refugees with producers and creative collaborators Danger Mouse and Inflo. The three collaborators return to some of the musical touchstones of “Love & Hate” – Isaac Hayes, Terry Callier, Marvin Gaye – while often swapping the generally acoustic-based and neat sounds of that album for denser, fuzzier and more percussive atmospheres. The songs usually flow into each other, simultaneously linked and separated by electronics, spoken-word fragments, vocal quilts and other assorted buffers, providing a sense of unity that also serves as a recommendation for listening to each song as part of a whole.