PM waives off passport, 10-day advance requisites for Sikh pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced to waive off the requirement of passport for Sikh and the 10-day advance registration for their pilgrimage to Kartarpur.

“For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off two requirements: i) they won’t need a passport – just a valid ID; ii) they no longer have to register 10 days in advance,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

The prime minister said there would be no fee charged on the day of inauguration and on Baba Guru Nanak’s 550th birthday.