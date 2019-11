ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday gave Prime Minister Imran Khan two days to resign “or else we will be forced to think of another strategy”.

Thousands of protesters under the rallying banner of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition parties converged on the federal capital, seeking to send packing Prime Minister Imran Khan-led govt, which they term ‘fake and selected’.