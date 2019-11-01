Participants of Azadi March prepared to stay for more than 10 days in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist Hamid Mir said on Friday that members of the Azadi March won’t leave inside a few days however would remain at Islamabad for at least 10-15 days.

Addressing Geo News, Mir said that he had addressed the individuals who were taking an interest in the Azadi March.

“These individuals are not digging in for the long haul a few days,” he said. “They are setting down deep roots for a base 10-15 days,” he included.

Mir said that he addressed Fazl, who was thinking about how he would send such a large number of individuals home.

He said that inside the following 24 hours, the marchers could continue more remote than the H-9 scene where they were as of now holding the jalsa.

“I addressed Ghafoor Haideri and disclosed to him that you have a concurrence with the administration. Haideri disclosed to me that the legislature had itself disregarded the understanding by capturing our kin.”

Mir said that Maulana Fazl would address the convention after Asr supplications where he would no doubt make a significant declaration.

Mir explained that he had moved on the phase to guarantee those female writers could be permitted to cover the Azadi March.

“I addressed Maulana Fazl after I got a ton of grumblings from female writers that they were not being permitted to cover the jalsa,” he said.

Mir said that Ghafoor Haideri then approached Mir to make the declaration from the phase that ladies columnists could cover the walk and that they were permitted to report the occasion.

“I at that point made the declaration on the stage and expressed gratitude toward Fazl,” he said. “I disclosed to them that there were at that point such a large number of endeavors to choke the press consequently we didn’t require more control.”