Tezgam Train Inferno: DNA of 54 bodies to be conducted

BAHAWALPUR: The Health Department officials have said that the identification of 54 bodies burnt to death in Tezgam train fire could not be ascertained so far, adding that DNA test of the unrecognizable bodies would be carried out soon.

Talking to journalists, Chief Executive Officer of Health Department, Sakhawat Hussani said that 74 passengers were killed and 42 others injured as three bogies of Rawalpindi-bound train Tezgam caught fire after gas cylinder stove burst into flames. He said that 74 bodies and 42 injured were brought to hospitals in Liaquatpur, Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur and Multan.

He said that 15 bodies had been recognized and 10 of them had been dispatched to their native areas including eight to Mirpur Khas district of Sindh province. He, however, said that the identification of 54 bodies yet to be ascertained. “DNA test will be carried out to ascertain identification of 54 bodies placed at hospitals in Liaquatpur, Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalpur,” he said.

Hussain said that Army helicopter transported nine injured to hospital in Multan due to their critical condition. He said that the authorities had been mulling over the plan to establish burn unit at Sheikh Zaid Hospital in Rahimyar Khan and trauma center at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Liaquatpur.

District Emergency Officer, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur region, Baqir Hussain said that Rescue 1122 Service responded to the train fire incident within 13 minutes. He said that rescuers reached the spot immediately soon after receiving the information about occurrence of the incident.

He said that total 144 ambulances and eight fire tenders owned by Rescue 1122 and other departments participated in rescue and relief operation at the affected site near Tanwri Railway Station, Chak No. 06, Chani Goth area of Liquatpur Tehsil of Rahimyar Khan District. He said that information about the dead and injured could be obtained by making phone call on phone numbers of Rescue 1122 including 062-9250500 and 068-9230183.

Divisional Commercial Officer, Pakistan Railways, Junaid Aslam said that inquiry into Tezgam train inferno incident was underway. He said that any information about the incident could be got by calling on phone numbers including 061-9200382 and 0311-4403720. He added that the phone numbers mentioned above were being operated by Divisional Superintendent Office, Pakistan Railways Multan Division.

Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BVH) Bahawalpur, Prof-Dr. Javed Iqbal said that all available medical facilities were provided to the injured of Tezgam train fire incident.

He said that although BVH had no proper burn unit like that of Multan hospital, adding that however, the government had been recommended to release funds for establishing a complete burn unit at BVH.

Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, Nayyar Iqbal said that he had held meetings with the officials concerned and review arrangements for conducting DNA test of unrecognized bodies. He said that the bodies would be handed over to the heirs after receiving DNA test reports.