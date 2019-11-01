40% drop in Twitter accounts reported by Pakistan

The number of accounts reported by Pakistani authorities to Twitter dropped by 40 % in the first six months of the year, according to the 15th biannual report of the social networking website.

The website’s transparency report released on Friday said that between January and June, the government sent requests for removal of 1798 accounts. Notably, the number of reported accounts was recorded as 3004 for the same period last year.

Interestingly, Twitter did not facilitate the requests by completely removing any account. The requests were extended by agencies, police and other government departments, out of which 8 were legal in nature. Instead, it removed some content from 234 accounts for violating Twitter’s Terms of Reference.

Arslan Khalid, PM’s focal person on digital media cites platform’s non-compliance for decline in request and said that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority reports content that falls under hate speech, impersonation

According to a Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson, by the virtue of Section 37 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act, the authority reported unlawful content that included anti-state, blasphemous, hate speech, in contempt of court or defamatory posts.

Twitter, however, declined all the requests for account information and removal since Twitter is not bound to submit to any laws or requests by Pakistan.

legislation had been proposed along with elaborated recommendations which needed to be vetted by three to four ministries before any progress, Arslan added.

Further, the report came a day after Twitter decided Wednesday (Oct 30) to ban political advertising globally, starting Nov. 22, amid pressure to stop carrying ads that spread false information that could steer elections.

According to the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey, online political ads present entirely new challenges to civic discourse, including “machine learning-based optimization of messaging and micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes.”

There was a 48% rise in accounts reported for potential violation of Twitter’s hateful conduct policies while 115,861 accounts were suspended because of their terrorist content, down 30% from the previous year.

The company also received 67% more legal requests to remove content from 49 countries, 80% of which came from Japan, Russia and Turkey.