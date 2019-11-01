IHC hears contempt of court against Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has started hearing against Special Advisory to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, over criticizing judiciary for granting former premier Nawaz Sharif bail on medical grounds.

According to IHC’s notice, Firdous Ashiq Awan held a press conference where she remarked that the IHC’s decision will open a floodgate of similar requests by prisoners suffering from various diseases. “While maligning the honourable courts went to say that the case of the accused [Nawaz] was heard during the evening ‘as a special dispensation’,” read the notice.

The IHC observed that Awan made an attempt to scandalize the court in the eyes of the public, thereby, tried to lower the esteem of the judiciary. The notice observed that Awan’s statement was ‘unwarranted’ for a spokesperson of the federal government. “The above act of yours prima-facie attract a penal action against you under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.”