Bilawal takes a dig at PM Imran while addressing Azadi March rally

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday (Nov 1) while addressing the Mulana Fazl ur Rehman led Azadi March in Islamabad, took a jibe at Prime Minister Imran Khan by calling his government selected and demanded the resignation of PM Imran Khan.

چیئرمین پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری اسلام آباد میں اپوزیشن کے جلسے سے خطاب کر رہے ہیں https://t.co/YcsGORkYbV — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) October 31, 2019

He reiterated his claims that people of Pakistan don’t accept any ‘selected’ or ‘puppet’ prime minister and it was time for him to go home. “The people of this country won’t accept any selected or puppet premier nor are they willing to surrender to any dictator,” said Bilawal.

“The people of this country want only democracy and freedom from all the puppets, selectors and the selected.” While criticizing the performance of PTI Minister he said that the performance of what he called the puppet government is visible to everyone after the lapse of one year of this government.

“Selection is carried out in the elections. Rigging is managed. Polling agents are thrown out of the polling stations. The RTS system is aborted. As a result of the rigging, an inefficient, ineligible and puppet is selected to be the prime minister of this country,” he said.

The Azadi March organised by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl has reached its final destination: Islamabad. It entered Islamabad via Rawat Thursday night. The vehicles heading to Rawalpindi from the T-Chowk were called back. The marchers were directed to follow the route plan and turn towards Islamabad. JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman addressed the workers at a reception camp in Rawat. He told the attendees their “solidarity has evolved into a national slogan”.