JUI F Azadi March faces the worst accident | Daily Times

JUI F Chief Fazalur Rahman Azadi March faces the worst accident. Six Azadi March’s stalwarts died while 4 others sustained critical injuries as they fell from the Khanna bridge in Islamabad.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Earlier yesterday, at least three persons were killed while 8 others sustained injuries as Azadi March while on its way to Gojar Khan faced an accident.

As per details garnered, three people on bike were trying to get away from the traffic mess when a speedy truck crushed them to death.