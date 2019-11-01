Kris Jenner fights back tears remembering Nicole Brown Simpson

It’s been 25 years since the world lost Nicole Brown Simpson. However, for longtime besties Kris Jenner and Faye Resnick, they can still vividly recall the late mother of two. In this clip from Sunday’s all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner and Resnick stop by Toscana, a restaurant they used to frequent with Brown Simpson.

“It is very difficult being here, I have to tell you. We had so many occasions here,” Resnick reflects. “The last time I was here was with you and Nicole.”

As E! readers surely know, Brown Simpson was murdered alongside Ron Goldman on June 12, 1994. Since Jenner and Resnick were close friends with the victim, they’re understandably affected by the anniversary of the death.

It doesn’t take long for the famed momager to recall the meal with Nicole as she remembers that the latter had white fish with spinach, roasted potatoes and a margarita. Ironically, Jenner and Resnick learn they are ordering from the restaurant’s 30th anniversary menu, which is similar to the one they would’ve enjoyed in the ’90s.

“That just gave me chills,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star remarks. “Wait, so this would’ve been the same menu we had.”

Not only does this revelation leave Resnick with “goosebumps,” but it also brings Jenner to tears.

“I feel like it was just meant to be that this is where we are to celebrate her life,” the 63-year-old businesswoman adds in a confessional. “I think I’ve realized that I’ve latched on to the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend.”

Per Resnick, “come June 1,” she can’t shake the memory of Brown Simpson and is left with “intense” pain. As for Jenner, she admits to being triggered by the annual media coverage of the murder.

“It’s brought up every time. It’s on every news channel, it’s in everything you read and everything you listen to,” Jenner relays.

Of course, as the late Robert Kardashian was involved in the murder trial, Jenner and her family can’t escape the annual media circus.

“You can’t explain this to anybody,” the mother of six concludes. “There’s a part of me that just gets so angry that I mask my emotion of sadness, because I can be angry.”