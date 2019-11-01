Meghan makes unexpected phone call to British lawmaker after supportive open letter

Always remember to say thank you. Actress-turned-royal Meghan Markle has seen her fair share of dark days recently, but during the toughest moments family, friends and people from across the globe reached out to stand in solidarity with her.

On Tuesday, 72 female members of U.K. Parliament showed their support for the Duchess of Sussex in an open letter.

Among other things, the letter discussed their disgust at the way Meghan Markle has been portrayed unfairly in the British media, and they gave her their whole hearted support. “On occasions, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason,” the letter read. “Even more concerning still, we are calling out what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories.”

Markle was clearly touched by the letter and reached out personally to Holly Lynch, one of the leaders behind the letter, to extend her gratitude.

“Here in Westminster, I got a phone call,” Lynch shared with reporter Joe Pike. “It was Buckingham Palace asking me was I available to speak to the Duchess of Sussex. She was calling to thank myself and other women MPs for standing with her, sending the open letter to say we as women in public office absolutely understand what she’s going through, although in very different public roles.”

While she didn’t go into all the specifics of her conversation, Holly did share that the Duchess was pleased and thankful for the letter. “We stand with her in solidarity to say we shouldn’t be tearing down women in public life through the press or otherwise,” Holly explained. “Yes, she was pleased to have seen that letter.”

Since her eye opening interview in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Meghan has received support from a number of individuals. Including former first lady Hillary Clinton.

“I also think it’s because she proudly had a career first and has a voice that she thankfully continues to use,” Hillary shared. “Anyone who has the temerity to break the mould of what has previously been established and expected often, unfortunately, receives criticism and bile that I don’t understand. We’ve seen this pattern repeatedly. I don’t know her, but as someone who respects her, I’m so grateful that she persists, and is unbowed, and is doing work she feels called to do. And also isn’t willing to be bullied.”

It is always great to see women supporting women!