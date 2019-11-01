Kylie Jenner files a restraining order against a fan who trespassed onto her home

Reality television star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is not playing around when it comes to her safety.

The ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ star filed a restraining order against a man who showed up to her home on Tuesday, E! News has learned.

According to the documents, which were obtained by E! News, the man was able to hike through the 22-year-old star’s gated community and get onto her driveway. When he reached her front door, he allegedly knocked “aggressively” and claimed that he was there to visit with Kylie.

However, before things could escalate, the makeup mogul’s security guard escorted the man off of her estate, and he was later arrested. The man has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the reality TV personality, her property, workplace and car, according to the documents.

“I have suffered and continue to suffer emotional distress,” Kylie Jenner stated in the documents.

While it’s unclear if Kylie’s one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, was present when the incident happened, she referenced her baby girl. “I have a young child and also fear for her safety,” she expressed.

A court hearing is scheduled on November 20. At this time, Kylie has yet to address the matter and E! News has reached out to her team for comment.

Last October, Kylie’s older sister, Kendall Jenner, dealt with the same issue, when a man named John Ford stepped foot onto her property several times. The model filed a restraining order against Ford, and in June, he was deported to Canada by ICE.

Of the experience, Kendall shared a statement earlier this summer. “As a result of Mr. Ford’s repeated stalking, I have suffered, and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” she said.

In March, the Kardashian-Jenner family spoke about the incident. “We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism lead to the apprehension of this man,” they stated. “Not only have his actions had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but on our entire family, causing all of us to fear for her safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”