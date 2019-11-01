Nicki flashes massive diamond ring after marrying Kenneth Petty

Rapper and singer Nicki Minaj has some new bling. The 36-year-old rapper showed off her massive sparkler in an Instagram video on Wednesday. The diamond debut came about a week after she tied the knot with Kenneth Petty, who also sported a new accessory on that finger. The couple secured the rings from Rafaello and Company.

“Congrats to the King and Queen,” the jeweller wrote on Instagram. “We wish you both lots of love and happiness together. Thank you for trusting us with designing and making these very special pieces for you both.”

According to the company, the centre stone in Nicki Minaj’s ring is 17 carats and is a radiant cut. Meanwhile, Kenneth Petty’s ring features marquee-shaped diamonds. The accessories include personal details, too. Rafaello & Co told E! News the insides of the rings say Barbie and Ken. While the company didn’t release the prices of the pieces, it noted that both rings are valued at $1.1 million. It also revealed that Petty worked with the company to design the rings.

“I’ve known Nicki a long time, and they are definitely in love,” Rafaello and Co. owner Gabriel Jacobs told E! News.

The dynamic duo had a bit of fun with the ring reveal, too. The two dressed up as characters from the horror film Bride of Chucky. In one of the pics, Petty could be seen getting down on one knee and presenting Minaj with the ring, which rested on a severed bloody finger.

“Hello, Chucky!” Minaj said in one of the posts. “Well, Chucky. I love you and I just wanna know: Everybody says that you secured the bag. You married a multi-millionaire, and you secured the bag.”

Petty, er Chucky, then joked he had to “cut somebody’s finger off for that ring.”

“You did?” Minaj asked. “You mean, I didn’t buy this ring?”

“No, you didn’t buy that ring,” he replied. This wasn’t the couple’s only Halloween costume this year. The two also dressed up as the Joker and Harley Quinn.