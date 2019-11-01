Emilia reveals ‘Game of Thrones’ co-star responsible for coffee cup-gate

Emilia Clarke knows who’s really to blame for that infamous Game of Thrones coffee cup.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, Clarke was asked to comment on Sophie Turner’s accusation that the mother of dragons was the coffee cup culprit.

“I heard what’s up,” the star quipped to Jimmy Fallon when he brought up Turner. After watching the clip of the X-Men actress blaming Clarke for the caffeinated mistake, everyone’s favorite khaleesi cleared things up.

“So, here’s the truth,” she said. “We had, like, a party before the Emmys recently, and [Conleth Hill]-who plays Varys, who’s sitting next to me in that scene-he pulls me aside and he’s like, ‘Emilia, I gotta tell you something. I gotta tell you something, love. The coffee cup is mine.'” Aha! It was the Spider!

“It was his!” the actress continued, clearing her good name. “It was Conleth’s coffee cup, he said so. He’s like, ‘I think it was, I’m sorry. I didn’t want to say anything because it seemed the heat was very much on you.’ And I was like, ‘What?!'”

Basically, the Master of Whisperers kept one last secret for old time’s sake. But you’ve been caught red-handed, Varys!

“I think that’s who did it,” Clarke added. “I mean, he said it. He might have been drunk, but he said it, so I’m gonna take that.” Fair enough.

During a May appearance on The Tonight Show, Fallon asked Turner to explain how the cup could have ended up on screen.

“Let’s clear this up,” the actress said. “That’s in a different scene, and also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I’m gonna just go with, I mean look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit.”

Sansa Stark might have to bend the knee to make up for this one.