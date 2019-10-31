Trick of traders

As predicted, the beleaguered government has caved into demands from protesting traders, and accepted many of their conditions. Following an agreement between the government and traders’ representatives that certain tax measures would be eased and the condition of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) for buyers and sellers put on hold for three months, traders ended their nationwide strike. The 11-point agenda, hailed as win-win for both the government and traders, shows, in fact, signs of weakness on part of the government, and is likely to hamper its efforts to widen the tax net, document the economy and meet the revenue collection target.

The agreement allows the traders with a turnover of Rs100 million to give 0.5 per cent turnover tax rather than the 1.5 per cent originally set by the government. Traders earning a profit of Rs100 million will be exempted from withholding tax, while sales tax registration will be enforced on those traders whose electricity bill is more than Rs1.2 million per annum, in place of the earlier figure of Rs600,000. The agreement does not settle the impasse as some issues are to be settled in coming weeks. One such issue is the turnover tax for low profit-making sectors, which will be set in consultation with a committee of traders and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Similarly, FBR will be dealing with jewelers in consultation with their associations. The Bureau and traders will work out issues related to fixed tax on shops as per their size. Traders won sales tax exemption for shops smaller than 1,000 square feet.

Traders have made the most by exploiting the embattled government in the Azadi March days. As an IMF delegation is in Islamabad these days, the cost of the agreement is likely to come under discussion. The documentation-shy community of traders should be dealt with sternly. As they have been forcing government after government to give up the idea of traders’ documentation, it is time to make legislation about business rules. The government has fared well in introducing ease of doing business measures; now, it should work on business ethics as well. *