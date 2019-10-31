World remains silent

Sir: The whole world is silent over Kashmir genocide done by Indian after abolishing Article 237 and 35-A and irony is that Muslim ummah is too showing no concern on it. Kashmir is now becoming the greatest human tragedy as people of Kashmir suffering from 85-days long imposed curfew on them. In this whole world, only Pakistan is trying to expose Indian atrocities. After more 85 days of curfew in Kashmir no relief is given.

India should know that 220 million people of Pakistan are standing with them in this hard time and Pakistan will go to its last extent to defend them.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi