The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Azadi March caravan enters Islamabad on Thursday through the expressway.

Speaking to the media, Fazl said this is a movement, not a dharna. It’s not like this will stop if we don’t get the results.

“This government does not have any mandate,” he added. “The mandate can be seen in this march,” the JUI-F chief maintained.

Earlier, the ruling and the opposition parties reached an agreement to let the anti-government march progress as planned, as long as they protesters do not cross the sensitive “red zone” in Islamabad.

The JUI-F Azadi March caravan reached Gujar Khan on Thursday morning, from where it made its way to the federal capital.